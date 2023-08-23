Girlfriend arrested after mother found her adult son decapitated in his bed

LAS VEGAS — A man’s girlfriend was arrested and has been accused of killing him in his house in Henderson, Nevada earlier in early August, police say.

The Henderson Police Department said on Aug. 7 just before 9 a.m., officers were called out to a house in the 2000 block of Pala Dura Drive about a dead relative. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 47-year-old man dead.

The man was later identified as Johnathan Willette, according to KVVU. He was reportedly found dead by his mother.

When officers arrived at the house, his head appeared to have been severed and was not found in the room, according to KLAS. Officers smelled chemicals that they believed were ammonia and bleach.

Officers spoke with the man’s mother who told them that she last saw her son the night before with his girlfriend, Devyn Michaels, 45, the news outlet reported. Hours later around 1 a.m., Willette’s mother said she saw Michaels doing the dishes in the kitchen and told her that Willette was drunk in bed. She also stated that she and Willette were leaving early in the morning to get their children registered for school.

Investigators went to Michaels’ house to interview her, according to KVVU. In her driveway, they reportedly found a cracked cellphone that belonged to Willette that also had a stain on it. Officers got a search warrant and found a bag in her room that had Willette’s ID, truck keys, and other items inside.

Willette’s mother later informed police that she couldn’t find her meat cleaver, according to the news outlet.

Michaels took a polygraph test, according to a report obtained by KVVU. The examiner advised Michaels that the results showed she had a significant reaction to the question ‘if she participated in any way in the death of Willette,” the report said. She reportedly claimed that she hit Willette in the head with a wooden stick after he was abusive.

“Michaels stated that she did not want to kill Willette and only wanted to hurt him enough that he would have to go to the hospital because she wanted him out of the way so she could figure out what she could do with her children,” the report said, according to the news outlet. Police then reportedly asked if she was involved in Willette’s murder. She claimed she did not remember but said it was “very possible.”

On Aug. 15, Michaels was arrested and charged with a count of open murder, according to police.