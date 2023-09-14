Woman accused of starting fire at a California Target store as a distraction to steal baby formula A woman was arrested earlier this week in connection with a fire at a Buena Park, California store that happened at the beginning on September, officials say. (jetcityimage/Getty Images)

BUENA PARK, Calif. — A woman was arrested earlier this week in connection with a fire at a Target store in Buena Park, California, officials said.

The Buena Park Police Department said that just after 7 p.m. on Sept. 5, the Orange County Fire Authority and police were called about a fire at a Target on 7530 Orangethrope Avenue.

Customers were evacuated from the store, KNBC reported. The fire was found in the baby clothing area, according to the news outlet.

Arson investigators and police believe that the fire was intentionally set, The Los Angeles Times reported. Police said that the fire was set as a distraction to allow someone to try to steal baby formula.

Cynthia Torres, 40, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the fire, according to police.

Authorities estimated that the fire did $500,000 worth of damage to the Target store and damaged $1 million in retail items. Police said most of that estimate came from water and smoke damage.

Torres’ bail was set at $250,000, according to the Times.