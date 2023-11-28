Woman accused of passing counterfeit money attempted to eat fake bills, police say

Zipporah Abraham: The South Florida woman was charged with third-degree grand theft and uttering forged bills. (Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center)

MIAMI — A South Florida woman accused of trying to pass counterfeit money at a Walmart allegedly tried to hide the fake bills while being arrested by attempting to eat them, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation online booking records, Zipporah Anna Abraham, 38, of North Miami Beach, was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree grand theft and uttering forged bills.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, at about 10:20 a.m. EST, Abraham allegedly attempted to pass off the bogus bills to customer staff members at a Walmart in North Miami Beach, WPLG-TV reported. That led workers to contact the store’s loss prevention office, according to the television station.

Investigators said the unpaid items that Abraham attempted to leave the store hidden inside a bin were worth more than $850, WFOR-TV reported.

According to the arrest report, a Miami-Dade County police officer asked Abraham to remove her jewelry so they could place her under arrest. That is when she allegedly attempted to eat and swallow $200 worth of the counterfeit bills, USA Today reported.

Abraham was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, online records show. Bail was set at $10,000 bond.

A court date has yet to be set, according to online records.