Winter storm: Why do people stock up on bread, milk?

You know a storm is imminent when store shelves are cleared of bread and milk.

But why does a threat of a storm mean that everyone has to rush out to buy those staples?

In addition to milk and bread, some people must buy eggs and toilet paper to stockpile.

The question still remains -- WHY?

AL.com came up with three theories: comfort, the possibility of a “historic storm” and finally, psychological reasons.

First the comfort theory.

The Washington Post surmised 20 years ago that bread and milk stood as a symbol for many and that’s why they are the first go-tos when a storm is closing in.

Paul Farhi wrote in 2005, “Bread is the host, the staff of life, a palpable object of survival. Milk is a no-brainer, too – it’s the sustenance that a mother provides an infant, a biblical promise (’a land flowing with milk and honey’), a smooth and nutritious foodstuff (except for the lactose-intolerant).”

What about the possibility of a historic storm?

CNN said that the idea dates back to mega storms that shut down some cities, including the blizzard of 1978 that trapped people in New England in their homes for weeks, and a storm that hit Pittsburgh in 1950, where 3 feet of snow fell and there were shortages of bread during that time.

Finally, there’s the psychological aspect that comes with panic buying.

HowStuffWorks said psychologists have discovered that people have “the compulsive desire to stockpile perishables.” It also allows people to feel in control during a time when they are at the mercy of Mother Nature.

Forbes also said there may be a “group think” or herd mentality that comes into play.

So, what do you really need when a large storm is going to blanket your neighborhood with snow?

The American Red Cross suggests:

Three-day supply of non-perishable food (and a manual can opener)

Three-day supply of water (one gallon of water per person, per day)

Portable, battery-powered radio or television with extra batteries

Flashlight with extra batteries

Formula, if you have an infant

Diapers, if you have an infant

First aid kit

Sanitation and hygiene items

Matches in a waterproof container

Pet supplies

