Winter Olympics: Figure skater will be allowed to use ‘Minions’ music in routine

Tomas-Llorenc Guarino Sabate of Spain wore his "Minions" costume while competing in the men's short program during the ISU European Figure Skating Championships last month.

It appears that figure skater Tomas-Llorenc Guarino Sabate will be able to perform his “Minions” routine during the Winter Olympics after all.

The six-time reigning Spanish champion said he will be able to use his short program inspired by the yellow creatures from Universal’s “Despicable Me” film franchise. Licensing issues had put the skater’s program at risk for the Milan-Cortina games, USA Today reported.

Sabate skated the routine dressed in the Minions’ signature yellow shirt and blue overalls during the 2025-26 figure skating season. He said that thanks to support from fans on social media, Universal had reconsidered its position.

“Huge THANK YOU to everyone who reposted, shared, and supported,” Sabate wrote on his Instagram stories. “Because of you, Universal Studios reconsidered and officially granted the rights for this one special occasion. I’m so happy to see that the minions hitting Olympic ice is becoming real again!!”

🇪🇸 Tomàs-Llorenç Guarino Sabaté says that due to the support he’s received Universal Studios have reconsidered and granted the rights for his Minions program, there are still a couple of things to be tied up but he is very close to clearing it. pic.twitter.com/FkgNCQGl8t — Anything GOEs (@AnythingGOE) February 3, 2026

Sabate said there are two other elements of the music that still need to be cleared by Universal, but added that he is “so close to accomplishing it.”

He will take to the ice at the Milano Ice Skating Arena for the men’s short program on Feb. 10, The Associated Press reported.

Sabate, who is making his Olympic debut in Milan, previously said he was informed that Universal Pictures, the studio behind “Minions,” was not going to grant permission to use the song on Olympic ice. That would have required him to find new music before the men’s competition began next week.

“This season I have competed with my ‘Minions’ routine to bring joy and a fun style to the ice, while complying with all of the obligatory elements and demonstrating that ice skating as a male Olympic figure skater can also be fun,” Sabate wrote on his Instagram stories last week.

