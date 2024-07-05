Willie Nelson performs at Fourth of July Picnic after health issues kept him from Outlaw Music Fest

Willie Nelson FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Chris Stapleton and Willie Nelson perform onstage during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Ro)

Willie Nelson was absent from several Outlaw Music Festival shows over the past few weeks, but his annual Fourth of July Picnic went off as planned.

Nelson, 91, had missed about six music festival shows because of an unspecified illness, Rolling Stone reported. His doctors gave him the clearance to perform last week, but he still missed the July 2 concert, Ultimate Classic Rock reported.

However, he did take the stage in Camden, New Jersey on Thursday and was greeted by cheers from the crowd.

He then played his hits such as “On the Road Again” and “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys.” He was also joined on stage by his son Lukas, who joined his father to perform “Texas Flood” and Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe,” according to Rolling Stone.

In all, Nelson performed a 10-song set, UCR reported.

The show also included Mavis Staples, Maren Morris and Bob Dylan among others, KYW reported.

The Outlaw Music Festival started on June 21 and Nelson had missed all of the shows before Thursday’s performance, Penn Live reported.

The next stop on the tour is in Bethel, New York, followed by dates in Pennsylvania, California, Idaho, Washington, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Michigan and New York before wrapping up on Sept. 20 at BankNH Pavillion in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Nelson has hosted the 4th of July Picnic starting in 1971, KXAN reported. There were several issues over the years, including a fire that destroyed the property (1972), a fine (1973), and several crimes and arrests in 1976. There was even a drowning and kidnappings at the 1976 concert. Typically it is held in Texas, but this was the first time in 15 years that it was held outside of the Lone Star State.

