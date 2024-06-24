WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange reaches plea deal with US

WikiLeaks deal: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has agreed to a plea deal.

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Monday agreed to a plea deal with the U.S. Justice Department that will allow him to go free after he spent five years in a British prison, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Assange, 52, is expected to plead guilty to a felony charge of conspiring to obtain and distribute classified information, The Wall Street Journal reported. In exchange, Assange will be released from a prison in the United Kingdom, ending his long standoff with the U.S. government, according to The New York Times.

WikiLeaks published thousands of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables about America’s actions in Iraq and Afghanistan during the 2000s, according to The Wall Street Journal. During the 2016 presidential campaign, WikiLeaks released thousands of emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee, leading to revelations that embarrassed the party, the Times reported.

According to court documents, the case was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands.

The plea is expected to occur on Wednesday morning in Saipan, the U.S. territory that is part of the Mariana Islands in the western Pacific, The Wall Street Journal reported. He is expected to be sentenced to the 62 months he has already spent in a London prison, and be allowed to return to his native Australia after his sentencing, according to the people.

According to court records, Assange will return to Australia, his country of citizenship, after a Tuesday court proceeding ends, USA Today reported.

This story will be updated.


