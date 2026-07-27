Wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy shot: report

FILE PHOTO: Eric Bieniemy (L) is away from the Kansas City Chiefs after a shooting at his Virginia home. The coach's son, Elijah Zion Bieniemy (R), is facing charges in connection with the shooting, the Loudoun County, Virginia, sheriff said.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been shot, according to reports.

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TMZ reported that sheriff’s deputies in Loudoun County, Virginia, were called to their home in Ashburn, Virginia, around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Sources told ESPN that Mia Bieniemy was hospitalized. The sheriff’s office confirmed someone was being treated for “serious injuries” but did not release the person’s identity. The Associated Press reported on Monday morning that the victim was Mia Bieniemy, citing ESPN.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that there was “one adult female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.”

The team told ESPN in a statement that they were “aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family” but did not go into detail.

WDAF reported that the couple’s son, Elijah Zion Bieniemy, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

He was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm inside of a dwelling, the sheriff’s office said. He was booked and held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Team officials told USA Today that he was away from the team at this time.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid will speak to reporters after practice, The Athletic reported.

The team is currently at training camp at Missouri Western State University, WDAF reported.

Eric Bieniemy is starting his 11th season with the Chiefs, and his sixth as offensive coordinator, previously holding the position from 2018 to 2022. In 2025, he was part of the coaching staff for the Chicago Bears, working with running backs.

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