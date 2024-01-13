What to do if your pipes freeze?

File: frozen pipes The majority of the country is experiencing winter weather and with winter weather comes its own problems. (AnatolEr/Getty Images)

The majority of the country is experiencing winter weather and with winter weather comes its own set of problems.

Water expands when it freezes and that can create pressure on whatever the water is in such as pipes. This can cause pipes to break, according to the American Red Cross.

Pipes that freeze most commonly are exposed to the cold, water supply pipes in unheated interior areas and pipes that run against exterior walls or have no insulation, according to the American Red Cross.

How to unfreeze or thaw frozen pipes:

First off, you will want to open the faucet of the pipe because flowing water can help the ice melt faster, according to Home Depot.

Exposed pipes: You will want to heat the source which you can do with a heating pad, hair dryer, heated and damp towels or with a space heater.

Enclosed pipes: Turn the heat on in your house.

It is not recommended to use extreme heat or open flames to thaw a pipe, Home Depot said.

How to repair a burst pipe, according to Lowes:

Step 1: Turn off power nearby

Step 2: Turn off water

Step 3: Turn off hot water

Step 4: Drain the water

Step 5: Make temporary repairs

Step 6: Reach out to a professional for assistance

How to prevent frozen pipes:

Before a storm or the colder months, look for any cracks or openings and seal them.

Use a weather strip and caulk around basement windows or crawl space doors, according to Lowes.

Make sure to insulate your house to keep it warm during the cold months.

Use pipe wrap insulation to insulate unprotected pipes, Lowes suggests. You can also install pipe heat cables.

Install storm windows or replace old windows.

