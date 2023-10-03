Welcome to Hogwarts? University to offer degree in magic

Magic studies FILE PHOTO: A university in England is offering a master's degree in magic and occult studies. (RomoloTavani/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If you’ve waited your whole life to get your letter to Hogwarts, now is your chance to study magic in a real educational setting.

The University of Exeter will offer an MA in Magic and Occult Science starting next year.

It’s a one-year program that will allow students to study the history and impact of witchcraft around the world and how it has influenced society and science, BBC News reported

It will look at how magic connects with history, literature, philosophy, archaeology, sociology psychology, drama and even religion in the East and the West, the BBC said.

There will be instruction focusing on dragons, King Arthur and how women were depicted in the Middle Ages.

The university said students could design their own course when it announced the degree track earlier this year.

The degree will be offered through the university’s Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies and will, according to the school, allow students to prepare for careers in teaching, heritage, tourism and a variety of other areas.

The cost for international students to get the magic master’s degree is just under $30,000 for full-time students or about $15,000 for part-time.