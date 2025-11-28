Voice actor Tony Germano dies after fall from roof

FILE PHOTO: Voice actor Tony Germano has died at the age of 55.

A voice actor known for giving his voice to Disney, Netflix and Nickelodeon projects has died after falling from his roof.

Tony Germano was 55 years old.

The actor died on Nov. 26, his representative told People magazine.

The magazine said he was inspecting roof renovations at his home in São Paulo, Brazil, according to local media.

“We kindly ask for respect and understanding during this painful time for his family, friends, and colleagues. Tony leaves behind a legacy of dedication, generosity and immense talent that touched everyone who had the privilege of working with him. His absence will be deeply felt," his representative said.

Germano was known for his Portuguese dubbing of “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn” for Netflix and “Elena of Avalor,” “The Muppets,” and the live-action version of “Beauty and the Beast,” for Disney, US Weekly reported.

He also had a stage career, appearing in “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Miss Saigon” and “Jekyll & Hyde.”

