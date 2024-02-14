Valentine’s Day 2024: Restaurant deals and freebies to shower on you sweetie

Amid the flowers, the cards and the candy, restaurants are offering customers some Valentine’s Day specials.

Treat your sweetie to one of the deals offered below.

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Offers can be dine-in only and may not be allowed to be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.)

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins’ is bringing back the Love Potion #31 flavor, which consists of white chocolate and raspberry-flavored ice cream and raspberry-filled chocolate hearts.

BJ’s

When you dine in at BJ’s on Wednesday, you’ll get a free Pizookie coupon to redeem between Feb. 15 — March 31.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a three-course meal for two. The meal includes two salads, two entrees and a dessert to share for $47.90. Available for dine-in only.

Burger King

Burger King Royal Perks members can choose from one of two deals through Saturday. You can get a 20% discount on one order, or get a buy one, get one free Whopper sandwich.

California Pizza Kitchen

On Wednesday, you can choose either the Classic or Adventure Package, which includes an appetizer, two entrees and one dessert. Plus, the pizzas will be heart-shaped.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s has a Valentine’s Day four-course meal that starts at $65. You’ll get an appetizer, soup or salad, entree, plus a dessert to share. The special menu is available through Sunday.

Chick-fil-A

At participating restaurants, Chick-fil-A has heart-shaped through Feb. 24. Customers can fill the trays with 30-count Chik-fil-A Nuggets, 10-count Chick-n-Minis, 12 Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves or six Chocolate Chunk Cookies.

Carvel

Carvel customers can get a free sundae with the purchase of another on Wednesday.

Corner Bakery Cafe

Make any purchase on Wednesday at Corner Bakery and you can get a free sweet in-store (code 682) and online (code 781).

Fazoli’s

Participating Fazoli’s locations will offer customers a free Cheesecake Factory Bakery Cheesecake or Italian Cream Cake when they buy any entrée using the code VALENTINES24.

Firehouse Subs

Buy a large sub at Firehouse Subs through Sunday, and you can get a free medium sub. The deal is for after 4 p.m.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Through Monday, enjoy either a meal for you with an entree, salad and dessert or a meal for two with a shared starter, entree for two and two desserts.

Friendly’s

Friendly’s is offering a buy one, get one free medium sundae deal on Wednesday.

Grubhub

When Grubhub users buy one burrito from Chipotle on Valentine’s Day, they’ll get another free.

Hooters

Hooters has put a new spin on the classic game of Spin the Bottle. Played only on Wednesday, guests can spin to win $1 wings, a free appetizer, 50 percent off merchandise or a free dessert.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box has two offers for Wednesday: buy one, get one free large shake and a $2 Ultimate Cheeseburger deal.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is celebrating with a new Dough-Notes dozen this Valentine’s Day. Now through February 14, get a dozen doughnuts, including your choice of four new heart-shaped doughnuts, in a special Dough Notes box with space for a custom handwritten note.

Johnny Rocket’s

Through Sunday, Johnny Rocket’s customers can get one free shake with the purchase of another shake.

KFC

If you want some chicken or potatoes for Valentine’s Day, KFC has two deals in store. You can get a buy one, get one deal on the KFC app and website for a new menu item that comes with mashed potatoes, Secret Recipe fries, cheese sauce, a three-cheese blend and bacon crumbles. Or, get a $20 Taste of KFC meal that includes six pieces of fried chicken and four sides, including mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, corn, cheddar mac & cheese and four biscuits.

Kolache Factory

Kolache Factory customers get a free kolache on Wednesday in stores. No purchase or coupon is required.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Through Wednesday, if you are a Moe’s rewards member you can get a free Blazin’ Birria Taco using the Moe Rewards app with any food purchase.

The deal is available at participating locations and is limited to one offer per transaction while supplies last. The deal cannot be combined with other offers.

P.F. Chang’s

P.F. Chang’s is celebrating those of us recently dumped by our significant other.

To get the deal you need to text CHANGSDUMPLINGS to 855-697-6181 with your breakup story or a screenshot of you dumping and you’ll learn how to get a free six-count order of shrimp or pork dumplings. The offer is valid for delivery and in-restaurant orders.

Pokeworks

Pokeworks is offering customers $2 off cookies with the code SWEETTREAT through Wednesday.

Qdoba

Qdoba rewards members can get a free entrée when they buy an entrée and a drink on Wednesday.

Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza customers can get $5 off a large heart-shaped pizza or a regular XL pizza using the code HEART5. The offer is good through Wednesday.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Between 2 p.m. and closing time on Valentine’s Day, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has a buy one, get one free offer on any beverage.

Tocaya Modern Mexican

On Wednesday, Tocaya Modern Mexican customers can get a free order of churro bites with their in-store or online order.

