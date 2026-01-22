Uvalde shooting: Jury acquits former school police officer of child endangerment

File photo. Former Uvalde school officer Adrian Gonzales was acquitted of all charges for his role in the response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in 2022.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Texas jury on Wednesday acquitted a former school district police officer of charges that he failed to act during a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde nearly three years ago.

Adrian Gonzales, 52, the first officer to arrive at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022, was found not guilty of 29 counts of abandoning and endangering children, The New York Times reported. The jury deliberated for more than seven hours before reaching a verdict.

WATCH: Here's the moment ex-Uvalde CISD police officer Adrian Gonzales was found not guilty by a jury.



Adrian Gonzales was charged with endangering the lives of 29 children on May 24, 2022 at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas



Adrian Gonzales was charged with endangering the lives of 29 children on May 24, 2022 at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas

“First things first, I want to start by thanking God for this, my family and my wife, and these guys right here (defense attorneys),” Gonzales said after the verdict, according to KTBC. “He put them in my path, you know, and I’m just thankful for that.

“Thank you to the jury for considering all the evidence and making that verdict.”

Gonzales declined to offer a statement to the families of the victims, the television station reported.

“No. Not right now,” Gonzales told reporters.

"Is there anything you want to say to the families?" "No, not right now"



Adrian Gonzales speaks to reporters right after being found Not Guilty on all 29 child endangerment charges in his response to the May 24, 2022, shooting in Uvalde.



FULL STORY- https://t.co/AQuAFQtlPs pic.twitter.com/yvj8KJJLpS — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) January 22, 2026

Prosecutors argued during the three-week trial that Gonzales, who was an officer with the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, failed to stop the 18-year-old gunman. According to testimony, a witness alerted Gonzales to the shooter’s whereabouts moments before the gunman opened fire in two connected classrooms.

Nineteen fourth-graders and two teachers were killed during the shooting, the Houston Chronicle reported. If Gonzales had been convicted, he faced up to two years in prison, according to The Associated Press.

Gonzales did not face any charges in the deaths of the two teachers. He did not testify in his own defense during the emotionally charged trial, as witnesses recounted the 77-minute delay by police.

Judge Sid Harle on Tuesday asked officers to remove the sister of Velma Lisa Duran -- one of the teachers killed -- when she began screaming in the courtroom, the Times reported.

The shooting occurred at the school at about 11:30 a.m. CT on May 22, 2024. The gunman, Salvador Ramos, bought two AR-15-style rifles and more than 1,700 rounds of 5.56-millimeter hollow-point bullets, authorities said.

He went to two connected classrooms at the school he once attended and began firing at the students. Some of the victims repeatedly called 911 for help, USA Today reported.

A tactical team, led by federal Border Patrol agents, eventually killed the gunman.

Gonzales’ defense attorneys argued that the officer had done the best he could with the information he had at the time of the shooting, the Times reported. They added that three other officers had arrived seconds later and also failed to stop the shooter.

Defense attorneys also presented evidence showing that Gonzales had entered the building minutes after arriving but had retreated with the other officers, according to the newspaper.

Gonzales was one of two former school police officers charged with child endangerment, KSAT reported. The other officer, former school district police Chief Pete Arredondo, is still awaiting trial, according to the television station. Arredondo is facing 10 child endangerment charges.

Families of the victims wiped away tears after hearing the verdict, KXAN reported. Several family members spoke to reporters.

“We want justice for Jackie,” said Julissa Rizo, a family member of 9-year-old Jacklyn Cazares. “There were two monsters on May 24. One was the shooter, and the other was the monster that never went in. We could’ve avoided this.”

Jesse Rizo, the girl’s uncle, said he was frustrated after Gonzales was acquitted.

“I respect the jury’s decision, but what message does it send out there?” Rizo said. “That if you’re an officer you can stand by, stand down, stand idle, and not do anything, and wait for everyone to be executed, killed, slaughtered.

“Those children in the cemetery can’t speak for themselves.”

