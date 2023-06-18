US Open: Cameron Young hits tee shot into ball holder of reporter’s golf cart

Cameron Young: Cameron Young's tee shot at No. 10 on Saturday at the U.S. Open landed in a most unusual place. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Call it a hole in one -- golf cart.

Cameron Young’s tee shot during the third round of the U.S. Open was not a hole-in-one, but it was a once-in-a-lifetime shot. The ball at No. 10 landed in the golf ball holder in the golf cart of an NBC Sports reporter, Sports Illustrated reported.

“It’s in the little golf ball holder in the front part of the cart,” NBC’s broadcasting team announced.

“You know whose cart that is, boys?” broadcaster Ned Michaels asked. “That’s my cart. I kid you not. Play it as it lies.”

Michaels’ cart was parked to the left of the fairway on the par-4 10th hole, CBS Sports reported.

When Young arrived at the cart, his caddie, Paul Tesori, requested that someone take a picture of it, according to Golfweek.

“You can’t make that up,” Michaels said. “You just cannot make it up. You won’t believe this.”

What was even more impressive is that Young was able to make par on the hole, Sports Illustrated reported. He was tied for 32nd place after Saturday’s third round, 10 shots behind leader Rickie Fowler. Young carded a 2-under-par 68 to move to even par heading into Sunday’s final round, CNN reported.