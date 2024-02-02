US launches retaliatory strikes on targets in Iraq, Syria

President Biden DOVER, DELAWARE - FEBRUARY 02: U.S. President Joe Biden attends the dignified transfer for fallen service members U.S. Army Sgt. William Rivers, Sgt. Breonna Moffett and Sgt. Kennedy Sanders at Dover Air Force Base on February 02, 2024 in Dover, Delaware. U.S. Army Sgt. William Rivers, Sgt. Breonna Moffett and Sgt. Kennedy Sanders were killed in addition to 40 others troops were injured during a drone strike in Jordan. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The United States has started conducting airstrikes in retaliation for the deadly drone attack in Jordan.

>> Read more trending news

A U.S. Defense Department official said, according to the New York Times, that the U.S. on Friday launched a series of strikes against Iran-backed militants on targets in Iraq and Syria.

The strikes come after a drone strike killed three U.S. troops last weekend in Jordan, The Associated Press reported. Biden on Tuesday vowed to retaliate, according to the Times.

The strikes have reportedly led to an escalation of the war in the Middle East, the Times reported. That escalation was something that the Biden administration was trying to avoid.

“This afternoon, at my direction, U.S. military forces struck targets at facilities in Iraq and Syria that the IRGC and affiliated militia use to attack U.S. forces,” Biden said in a statement from the White House. “Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing. The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond.”

Intelligence officials believe an umbrella group called the Islamic Resistance in Iraq is responsible for a drone attack that killed three U.S. soldiers Sunday in Jordan.

“We believe that the attack in Jordan was planned, resourced and facilitated by an umbrella group called the Islamic Resistance in Iraq which contains multiple groups, including (the Iran-backed militia group) Kataib Hezbollah,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday at a news conference.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Biden attends dignified transfer for US soldiers killed in Jordan U.S. President Joe Biden attends the dignified transfer for fallen service members U.S. Army Sgt. William Rivers, Sgt. Breonna Moffett and Sgt. Kennedy Sanders at Dover Air Force Base on February 02, 2024 in Dover, Delaware. U.S. Army Sgt. William Rivers, Sgt. Breonna Moffett and Sgt. Kennedy Sanders were killed in addition to 40 others troops were injured during a drone strike in Jordan. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

© 2024 Cox Media Group