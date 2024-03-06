US issues travel warning for spring break travel to Mexico

A travel warning was issued for Americans planning to travel to Mexico for spring break.

>> Read more trending news

The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico want travelers to be aware of their surroundings to stay safe among many other concerns. The warning was issued due to crime and kidnappings, according to The New York Times.

There are also other hazards such as unregulated alcohol and pharmaceuticals, KTLA reported.

“U.S. citizens should exercise increased caution in the downtown areas of popular spring break locations including Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum, especially after dark,” the travel advisory said.

The travel advisory said that thousands of Americans visit Mexico each year during spring break and even though many travel safely, there are still factors to consider or keep in mind when doing so.

The State Department has a travel advisory as well that was issued last summer. Last year, two Americans were reportedly kidnapped by the Brownsville, Texas border, The Times reported. They were later found dead. There were also other incidents in Cancún. The State Department said in its latest advisory that the shootings in Mexico tourists were caught in the crossfire and they were “not directed at tourists.” The shootings were believed to be between rival gangs. Last month an American woman who was a bystander was killed in a shooting that was drug-related at a Tulum beach club.

The travel advisory recommends travelers keep a close eye on their drinks, go out with a group, especially at night and keep loved ones informed about any travel plans, KTLA reported. It is also recommended to stay by major cities in Mexico because of the presence of police and emergency services, the Times reported. It is also advised to travel via toll road during daylight hours.

If you plan on traveling to Mexico, you can sign up for the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, which will give you the most up-to-date information and will let the Embassy get in touch with you in case of an emergency.

You can also contact the embassy by phone, (55) 8526 2561 if you’re in Mexico, or (844)528-6611 if you’re calling from the U.S. or online using this form.

© 2024 Cox Media Group