University veterinarians give CT scan to ailing 376-pound alligator

Large patient: Brooke, a 376-pound alligator, was seen by veterinarians at the University of Florida. (University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine. )

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — This is one patient you approach very carefully.

>> Read more trending news

An ailing 376-pound alligator that resides at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park paid a visit to veterinarians at the University of Florida.

The gator, named Brooke, had been exhibiting symptoms that included intermittent head-rolling in the lagoon where he lives, the university’s College of Veterinary Medicine wrote in a Facebook post.

The vets were never in any danger -- after all, the university mascot is an alligator -- but the reptile was strapped down securely as they worked on him.

Bridget Walker, the university’s zoological medicine resident, performed a blood draw to obtain a sample for analysis, the Facebook post stated.

“Brooke received standard radiographs along with a CT scan during his stay here,” officials said. “Our zoological medicine service team determined that Brooke had an ear infection. We hope he’ll be on his way to recovery soon!”

Brooke has resided at the zoo for nearly 20 years, WFTV reported. a popular resident at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm for nearly 20 years. He is named after the Brookfield Zoo in suburban Chicago, where he is from originally, WJAX-TV reported.