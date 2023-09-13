University of Alabama ‘disgusted’ by remarks made by Tide fans during UT game

Texas and Alabama football game FILE PHOTO: TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 09: Jerrin Thompson #28 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates with teammates after intercepting the ball during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/Getty Images)

The University of Alabama has issued a statement condemning what it called “inappropriate behavior” after a video surfaced that showed anti-gay and racist slurs being directed at Texas football players during the Longhorns’ win over the Crimson Tide on Saturday night.

School officials reacted to the video that surfaced on social media Sunday of three Texas players celebrating the Longhorns’ 34-24 victory over Alabama.

In the 16-second video, someone can be heard yelling anti-gay and racist slurs at the players who were celebrating the victory by dancing on the sidelines. The person yelling at the players was not shown onscreen.

Angie Wisner, who is the mother of Texas freshman running back Quintrevion Wisner, responded to a video of the tweet, claiming fans also spit and threw beer cans and water bottles at the Texas players’ families.

“The fact my son down there and they saying go back to the projects really just saddens my heart that as his mother no matter how old he had to listen to that! Love you Son!”

“But the parents went through this all night! Beer cans thrown at us, water bottles, spit! Disgrace.”

The university issued a statement via X which read in part, “We are disgusted by reports of vile language and inappropriate behavior Saturday night,” the university said in a statement.

“To be clear, we condemn this behavior and it will not be tolerated in our venues. It is not representative of UA or our values. We expect all attendees to act with class and respect towards others.