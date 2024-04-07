‘Twilight’ fans get ‘Eclipse’ warning from Department of Energy

'Eclipse' warning FILE PHOTO: The Department of Energy is issuing a warning about Monday's eclipse that may be more directed to fans of the "Twilight" series. (Wirestock/Getty Images)

The Department of Energy is having a bite - er bit - of fun before Monday afternoon’s eclipse.

The federal agency posted a warning of sorts that seems to be directed to fans of the “Twilight” book and movie series.

The DoE posted on Facebook, “Hold on tight, spider monkey!” paraphrasing Edward Cullen’s statement to Bella Swan from “Twilight,” the first movie in the series.

The agency then went on to tell readers to of course, “not stare directly at the sun without certified eclipse glasses.”

But also had some more supernatural advice: Don’t “fall in love with a vampire and a werewolf” and don’t “nickname someone’s daughter after the Loch Ness Monster.”

For those who don’t know the book and film series, Bella Swan is torn between vampire Edward Cullen and werewolf Jacob Black. It is Jacob who nicknames Edward and Bella’s child Renesmee, “Nessie” much to the disdain of newborn vampire Bella.

