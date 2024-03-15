Trump Georgia case: Judge rules DA Fani Willis can stay on case

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia judge on Friday ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can stay on the case against former President Donald Trump if the special prosecutor steps aside.

>> Read more trending news

The decision came after Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade were accused of having an inappropriate romantic relationship that began before she hired him to join the prosecution team.

In an order obtained by WSB-TV, Judge Scott McAfee wrote, “The prosecution of this case cannot proceed until the State selects one of two options.

“The District Attorney may choose to step aside, along with the whole of her office, and refer the prosecution to the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council for reassignment. ... Alternatively, (Special Assistant District Attorney) Wade can withdraw, allowing the District Attorney, the Defendants, and the public to move forward without his presence or remuneration distracting from and potentially compromising the merits of this case.”

He indicated that Willis could still face consequences from Georgia lawmakers or the state bar for her relationship with Wade and the perceived conflict of interest that arose from it.

“This finding is by no means an indication that the Court condones this tremendous lapse in judgment or the unprofessional manner of the District Attorney’s testimony during the evidentiary hearing,” he wrote. “Rather, it is the undersigned’s opinion that Georgia law does not permit the finding of an actual conflict for simply making bad choices – even repeatedly - and it is the trial court’s duty to confine itself to the relevant issues and applicable law properly brought before it.”

The decision comes after McAfee heard testimony last month from Willis, special prosecutor Nathan Wade and other witnesses about their relationship before and after a grand jury indicted Trump and 18 others on charges that they conspired to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Ashleigh Merchant, an attorney representing former Trump campaign staff member Michael Roman, accused Willis and Wade of beginning a romantic relationship before she hired him to serve as special prosecutor. She said the relationship created a conflict of interest and that Willis got financial benefit from the relationship.

In his ruling Friday, McAfee said that Merchant and the attorneys of eight other defendants who joined in the effort to remove Willis “failed to meet their burden of proving that the District Attorney acquired an actual conflict of interest in this case through her personal relationship and recurring travels with her lead prosecutor.”

He added that the record “now highlights a significant appearance of impropriety that infects the current structure of the prosecution team” which can only be remedied with the removal of Wade or of Willis and her team.

Last month, Wade testified that he used his business card to cover Willis’ travel expenses during their relationship, but said that she paid him back in cash. Documentation showed that in total, Wade covered between $12,000 and $15,000 of Willis’ expenses, McAfee said.

Willis and Wade testified that she reimbursed him for his payments in cash or, alternatively, covered comparable expenses herself.

“Such a reimbursement practice may be unusual and the lack of any documentary corroboration understandably concerning,” McAfee wrote Friday in his order. “Yet the testimony withstood direct contradiction, was corroborated by other evidence ... and was not so incredible as to be inherently unbelievable.”

He acknowledged that under the circumstances, it was impossible to determine whether expenses had been split evenly. However, he found that attorneys opposing Willis failed to show that expenses were not divided appropriately. Further, he found that “financial gain flowing from her relationship with Wade was not a motivating factor on the part of the District Attorney to indict and prosecute this case.”

Both Wade and Willis denied allegations that their relationship began before Wade became special prosecutor, saying they dated from early 2022 until the summer of 2023.

Robin Yeartie, a former friend of Willis’ who had a falling out with her while Yeartie was working in the district attorney’s office, testified that the pair began seeing each other in 2019. Wade said that he was not dating Willis or anyone around that time because he was dealing with a cancer diagnosis and health precautions needed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The allegations against the prosecutors do not change the nature of the charges against Trump or his co-defendants, although they created a messy diversion in the case.

Last year, a grand jury indicted Trump and 18 others on charges that they racketeered to keep him in power after he lost the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Four people — bail bondsman Scott Hall and attorneys Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro and Jenna Ellis — have pleaded guilty to charges. The remaining defendants, including Trump, have denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 25 Fulton County Court holds Fani Willis misconduct hearing ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 15: Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee looks on during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on February 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Judge Scott McAfee is hearing testimony as to whether DA Fanni Willis and Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade should be disqualified from the case for allegedly lying about a personal relationship. (Photo by Alyssa Pointer-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images)





©2024 Cox Media Group