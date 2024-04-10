Trump fails in third attempt to delay hush-money criminal trial

Donald Trump

Donald Trump: The former president was in Atlanta on Wednesday. (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK — Attorneys for Donald Trump failed in a third bid on Wednesday to delay the former president’s hush-money criminal trial in New York.

An appellate court judge rejected Trump’s civil action against Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the trial that begins on Monday in a Manhattan court, The New York Times reported.

Trump’s attorneys had filed a motion to delay the trial while a New York appeals court reconsidered several of Merchan’s rulings, according to the newspaper.

Judge Ellen Gesmer rejected the request, but the former president can have his action heard by a full panel of five appellate judges, the Times reported.

This story will be updated.

