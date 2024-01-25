Trump could testify Thursday in E. Jean Carroll defamation trial

E. Jean Carroll E. Jean Carroll arrives for her civil defamation trial against former President Donald Trump at Manhattan Federal Court on Jan. 25, 2024 in New York City. Days after winning the New Hampshire primary, former Trump is scheduled to testify in his civil defamation trial after it was adjourned for several days due to a juror with an illness. The trial is to determine how much money in damages the former president must pay Carroll after public comments that he made both while he was president and after the jury’s verdict in May. Carroll was awarded $5 million in damages in May from the previous lawsuit. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump could take the stand Thursday afternoon to defend himself in the defamation damages case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll.

>> Read more trending news

An attorney for Trump said in court on Monday that he planned to testify before court was adjourned due to a sick juror and possible COVID-19 exposure. Attorneys for Carroll are expected to finish calling witnesses on Thursday, and Trump could testify afterward in his defense, Reuters reported.

Trump is not required to give testimony in the civil case, which is focused on determining how much he will need to pay Carroll for defamatory statements he made about her in 2019.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan earlier ruled that the statements, which came after Carroll publicly accused Trump of sexual assault in an excerpt from her then-forthcoming memoir, were defamatory.

Last year, a jury found Trump liable for defaming Carroll in similar statements made in 2022. Jurors also found him liable for sexually abusing her during a run-in at a luxury department store in New York City in the 1990s.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, insisting that he did not know Carroll and that she made up her allegations to sell copies of her book.

Carroll testified last week that Trump’s attacks on her destroyed the reputation she built over decades working in magazine publishing, CNN reported.

“Previously I was known simply as a journalist and had a column and now I’m known as the ‘liar,’ the ‘fraud’ and the ‘whack job,’” she said, repeating names Trump often used to label her, according to The Washington Post.

Kaplan earlier said that if Trump takes the stand, he cannot dispute Carroll’s version of events, The New York Times reported. Kaplan and Trump clashed in court last week after an attorney for Carroll complained that the former president could be heard calling the case a “witch hunt” and claiming that “it was a con job” from the defense table, according to the newspaper.

Last year, jurors awarded Carroll $5 million in damages. Trump has appealed the ruling.

© 2024 Cox Media Group