Trump campaign markets T-shirts, mugs, Koozies with mug shot hours after it was taken

Former President Donald Trump Surrenders To Fulton County Jail In Election Case ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Former U.S. President Donald Trump boards his private airplane, also known as Trump Force One, as he departs Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after being booked at the Fulton County jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump surrendered to multiple charges related to an alleged plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Trump campaign was quick to move on fundraising opportunities as the former president’s historic mug shot was released by officials in Fulton Country Georgia.

>> Read more trending news

A new variety of mug-shot-inspired merchandise appeared on Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign site Thursday night shortly after the photo taken at the Fulton County Jail was released to the public.

While the tagline on the merchandise reads “NEVER SURRENDER,” Trump, himself, surrendered Thursday to authorities in Atlanta.

Trump turned himself in at the Fulton County jail on more than a dozen charges stemming from his efforts to reverse Georgia’s 2020 election results. He was released on a $200,000 bond.

The case is the fourth brought against Trump this year.

If you fancy products featuring Trump’s mug shot, you can pick up a short-sleeved or long-sleeved T-shirt for $34, a coffee mug for $25, and $15 beer Koozies.

Trump was not the only candidate apparently fundraising off of the former president’s arrest. President Joe Biden suggested on Thursday that “Apropos of nothing, I think today’s a great day to give to my campaign.”

Latest trending news:
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!