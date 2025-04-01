Truck hits pedestrians, crashes into Boston building; mulitple injuries reported

It was unclear what caused the crash.
Truck crash: Two people were critically injured when a truck crashed into a building in downtown Boston. (Boston Fire Department)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BOSTON — Four people were injured -- two critically -- after a truck hit pedestrians on a Boston sidewalk on Tuesday and crashed into a building, authorities said.

According to the Boston Fire Department, emergency crews responded to the Chinatown section of downtown Boston shortly before 1 p.m. EDT. First responders encountered a Penske rental truck flipped onto its side and lodged against the front of the Great Wall Kitchen Supply.

Firefighters said they used extrication tools to remove the driver from the wrecked truck.

At least two of the victims were hospitalized with critical injuries, while two others were transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston EMS. Two other people refused treatment.

“This is a very active scene and does not have a total number of victims yet,” Boston police said in a statement. “Please seek an alternative route.”

It was unclear what caused the crash, or whether it was intentional.

There were no additional details immediately available.

