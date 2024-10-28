Time to fall back as daylight saving time ends; 5 things to know

It’s time for a change again this weekend as daylight saving time ends on Sunday.

The biannual changing of the clocks occurs this weekend when we fall back and gain that hour that we lost back in March.

Here are five things to know about the time change.

1. When do we fall back?

While most people change the clocks that manually have to be adjusted either before going to bed or after they wake up Sunday morning, the time officially changes at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, ABC News reported.

2. What will happen when we change the clocks?

While you may be off your game with your sleep cycle changing slightly, the biggest difference will be noticing that it is darker earlier in the evening.

3. When did daylight saving start?

It became law of the land in 1918 as part of the Standard Time Act, the U.S. Naval Observatory said. It was to have the most daylight hours to save on energy consumption during World War I.

4. Do all states observe Daylight Saving time?

The short answer is no.

Some states and even cities, according to ABC News have adopted one standard all-year time. But it can get confusing after that.

Hawaii and Arizona, except for the Navajo Nation, do not take part in daylight saving time.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine has supported a standard, year-round time saying that it “aligns best with human circadian biology and provides distinct benefits for public health and safety,” Fortune reported. But of the two time changes, it is the spring forward in March that affects sleep the most.

5. How can you prepare for the time change?

It isn’t just about setting clocks, you should prepare your body for the time change. For falling back, you could go to bed slightly later to make up for that extra hour of sleep, Fortune suggests.

“That way on Saturday night when we change the clocks back, you do 15 minutes later, but it ‘magically’ becomes your original bedtime in the week before the change,” author and clinical psychologist Shelby Harris said. “This works well for kids especially, but not everyone has the bandwidth to do it.”

Harris also said to change the times you eat and exercise to help train your body.

You should also absorb as much daylight as you can which will help get your circadian rhythm aligned and will give you more energy in the afternoon.

Don’t worry if you don’t prepare for the time change in advance. Your body will adjust in about a week, but you should have a routine to make the transition quick and easy.

Bonus: While you’re getting your body ready for the time change it is also a perfect time to prepare your home for the upcoming colder weather.

Real Simple suggests the following chores:

Remove hoses from exterior faucets

Install bib covers on exterior faucets

Update smart light timers

Check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Check for drafts and get them sealed

Swap out the summer clothes for your fall and winter wardrobe





