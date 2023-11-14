Thanksgiving Day: What’s open, what’s closed

As the clock ticks closer to Thanksgiving Day, shoppers need to get their plans in order not only to put the final touches on the dinner but also to get ready to nab all of those shopping deals.
Here is a list of what retailers will be open and which will be closed on Thanksgiving.
As always you will want to check with your local shops to see if they’re open or closed.
Open:
- ACME, hours may vary (Good Housekeeping)
- Albertsons, select stores, hours may vary (Good Housekeeping)
- Bass Pro Shop (USA Today)
- Big Lots (USA Today)
- Cabela’s (USA Today)
- C-Town, select stores, hours may vary (Good Housekeeping)
- CVS (USA Today)
- Dollar General (CBS News)
- Food Lion, hours may vary (Good Housekeeping)
- Food4Less, (Good Housekeeping)
- Giant Food Store (Good Housekeeping)
- Gordmans (Good Housekeeping)
- H.E.B. (Good Housekeeping)
- Old Navy, depends on the location (Good Housekeeping, Blackfriday.com)
- Ralphs (Good Housekeeping)
- Rite Aid (USA Today)
- Sprouts Farmers Market (RetailMeNot)
- Stop & Shop (Good Housekeeping)
- The Fresh Market, hours vary by location (Good Housekeeping)
- Vons, many open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Good Housekeeping)
- Walgreens (USA Today)
- Wegmans (RetailMeNot)
- Whole Foods, modified hours (CBS News)
Closed:
- A.C. Moore (Good Housekeeping)
- Academy Sports + Outdoors (RetailMeNot)
- Aldi (CBS News)
- Ashley Furniture (Good Housekeeping)
- Barnes & Noble (Good Housekeeping)
- Bath & Body Works (Good Housekeeping, Blackfriday.com)
- Belk (USA Today)
- Best Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Bloomingdale’s (Good Housekeeping)
- Boscov’s
- Burlington Coat Factory (Good Housekeeping)
- Calvin Klein (Good Housekeeping)
- Century 21 (Good Housekeeping)
- Costco (USA Today)
- Crate and Barrel (Good Housekeeping)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods (USA Today)
- DSW (RetailMeNot)
- Foot Locker (Blackfriday.com)
- Forever 21 (Good Housekeeping)
- Home Depot (USA Today)
- HomeGoods (USA Today)
- HomeSense (Good Housekeeping)
- Hy-Vee (RetailMeNot)
- IKEA (USA Today)
- JC Penney
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s (USA Today)
- Macy’s (CBS News)
- Marshalls (USA Today)
- Michaels (TheBlackFriday.com)
- Nordstrom (USA Today)
- Office Depot (USA Today)
- OfficeMax (USA Today)
- Petco (Good Housekeeping)
- PetSmart (USA Today)
- Publix (Good Housekeeping)
- REI (Blackfriday.com)
- Sam’s Club
- Sears (Good Housekeeping)
- Sierra (Good Housekeeping)
- Simon Properties
- Sur La Table (Good Housekeeping)
- Staples (USA Today)
- Target
- TJ Maxx (USA Today)
- Trader Joe’s (USA Today)
- Ulta (Blackfriday.com)
- Victoria’s Secret (USA Today)
- White House Black Market (Good Housekeeping)
- Walmart