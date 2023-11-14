Thanksgiving Day: What’s open, what’s closed

Closed

Thanksgiving shopping What's open and what's closed for Thanksgiving Day. (franz12/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

As the clock ticks closer to Thanksgiving Day, shoppers need to get their plans in order not only to put the final touches on the dinner but also to get ready to nab all of those shopping deals.

>> Read more trending news

Here is a list of what retailers will be open and which will be closed on Thanksgiving.

As always you will want to check with your local shops to see if they’re open or closed.

Open:

Closed:

Latest holiday news:
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!