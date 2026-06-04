Teen killed, 3 injured after California high school graduation ceremony

File photo. One person was killed and three others were injured after a shooting outside a Northern California shooting on Wednesday.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A teen was killed and three others -- including an 11-year-old -- were injured on Wednesday when shots were fired in the parking lot after a Northern California high school graduation ceremony, authorities said.

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The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. PT near Schafer Stadium on the campus of Fairfield High School, KGO reported. The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District had been holding a commencement for Sem Yeto High School, according to the television station.

The Fairfield Police Department said the person who was killed was an 18-year-old, KNTV reported. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KGO. Police have not confirmed whether the victim was a student at the school.

The ages of the injured victims were listed as 11, 20 and 25, KNTV reported. Their conditions are unknown.

Amanda Prieto, who lives next to the school, told KCRA that she first heard the shots while she was on the phone in the backyard.

“It dawned on me quickly how close that rapid fire was,” she told the television station. “I looked over the fence and people were just screaming and running through the parking lot. It was horrific.”

Fairfield Mayor Catherine Hoy, in a statement posted on social media, said her “heart was breaking” for the students and families involved in the shooting.

“I graduated from Fairfield High School and I can’t get my head and heart around this tragedy. I’m shaken to my soul,“ Moy said in a statement. “The shooter will face justice, but now I’m praying for the families affected and all of those who witnessed the shootings.”

There are no suspects in custody and no arrests have been announced, KGO reported. The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation, according to CBS News.

Fairfield, a North Bay suburb, is located halfway between San Francisco and Sacramento in Solano County, The Sacramento Bee reported.

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