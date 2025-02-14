Team Jacob or Team Werewolf Hunter? Taylor Lautner wolfing out again

FILE PHOTO: Taylor Lautner attends the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lautner has signed on to a new werewolf show "Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter." (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“Twilight” star Taylor Lautner is once again diving into the world of werewolves.

Lautner, who was at the center of the Team Edward and Team Jacob debate more than 15 years ago, announced he will be starring in the new series, named appropriately enough, “Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter,” People magazine reported.

He confirmed the new role on social media, writing “Just when I thought I was out...they pull me back in.”

Variety, which broke the news, said it is a scripted series that is in development at Amazon MGM Studios. It was taken to Amazon by Torante, the studio that makes “BoJack Horseman.”

Daisy Gardner created “Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter” and will be the showrunner.

The summary of the show, in which Lautner plays a version of himself, plays on his tepid career after the hit “Twilight Saga” films, which made more than $3 billion over five films.

“After wrapping the final ‘Twilight’ film, Taylor Lautner vanished from the spotlight. Fans speculated, tabloids theorized—but the truth is wilder than fiction. Taylor wasn’t just taking a mental health break. He was preparing for his real calling…Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter. Playing himself, Taylor is drawn into a secret society of werewolf trackers who need his unique expertise. As he navigates his double life—Hollywood actor by day, supernatural warrior by night—Taylor must wrestle with the ultimate irony: fighting the very creatures that made him famous. Between saving the world, reviving his career, and falling in love, he faces the ultimate question—what happens when your biggest role becomes your greatest enemy?” — Logline via Variety

Lautner will also be one of the executive producers of the series, Entertainment Weekly reported. He said on an Instagram Stories post that it had “been in the works for the last year,” People magazine reported.

No release date has been announced.

