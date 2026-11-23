FILE PHOTO: Brenda Lee poses backstage during the 19th ACM® Honors™ at The Pinnacle on August 19, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. Taylor Swift presented Lee with her Diamond certification for "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree." (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

Taylor Swift surprised Brenda Lee with an early Christmas hit.

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Swift presented Lee with her Diamond certification from the R.I.A.A. for “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

The moment was shared on Lee’s official YouTube account, with her writing, “Got the biggest surprise ever to kick off this Rockin’ season!”

It is only the second time a Christmas song has sold 10 million copies. Swift said Lee was in “very good company with Mariah Carey,” whose “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is the only other one, according to Billboard.

Swift told Lee that she was “one of the many, many fans” of the song during the presentation.

The two singers already had a connection before the presentation. Lee has a guitar autographed by Swift in her home and Swift has performed Lee’s “I’m Sorry” on stage, Rolling Stone reported.

Lee was 13 years old when she recorded “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” in only three takes during a single session. It was released in 1958 and became a holiday tradition, Billboard reported.

It reached No. 3 on Billboard’s Christmas Singles chart in December 1965 and had a resurgence in 1990 thanks to “Home Alone.”

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