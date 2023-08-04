Taylor Swift extends Eras tour to include concerts in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management/Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana)

>> Read more trending news

Taylor Swift announced on Thursday that she is expanding her Eras Tour to include 15 more dates, according to The Los Angeles Times.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024,” the “Anti-Hero” singer tweeted on X, formerly Twitter, and posted on Instagram.

Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝 Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now - visit https://t.co/xw6YMN3GMc for more information pic.twitter.com/DCgFQb2U22 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2023

According to Variety, Gracie Abrams will join Swift for the new shows, which begin in mid-October of next year and run through November.

The shows added to the tour will take place in October 2024 with three shows in Miami, three in New Orleans, three in Indianapolis and six in Toronto, according to the Ticketmaster website.

Tickets will be sold online via Ticketmaster.

Taylor will end this leg of her US tour on Aug. 9 in Los Angeles then head to Mexico, When tickets went on sale in November, Ticketmaster’s website crashed. The problems led to a congressional antitrust investigation into the ticketing platform’s parent company, Live Nation Entertainment, the Times reported.

Tickets are not available for sale yet. Verified fan registration is open for the new shows on Ticketmaster. Once you have a verified registration, you will be in line to possibly buy tickets.

Those registered will be notified if tickets are available for purchase. Verified fan tickets will go on sale Aug. 10 at 11 a.m.