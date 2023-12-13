Taylor Swift earns Guinness World Record in time for birthday

Guinness World Record FILE PHOTO: Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana)

Dec. 13 is the day that most Swifties celebrate — the birthday of their idol, Taylor Swift. And what do you get for the person who has everything? How about a Guinness World Record?

Guinness said that Swift’s “Eras Tour” is now the highest-grossing music tour ever. It was the first to earn more than $1 billion in revenue.

They announced the feat on Tuesday, the day before Swift’s 34th birthday.

The concert tour had 151 shows worldwide and has officially earned $1.04 billion according to Pollstar.

On average each concert had 72,000 people in attendance, with the cost of tickets costing an average of $238. Doing the math, that’s more than $17 million for each stop.

About 4.3 million tickets were sold for the tour.

On top of the ticket sales, the tour has also racked in about $200 million in merchandise sales.

Swift’s era at the top has brought that of Elton John to an end. John had held the record for his five-year farewell tour that brought in $939 million through 328 shows.

The “Eras Tour” earned as much as Beyoncé's and Bruce Springsteen’s tours, which were the next two highest-earning concert tours, combined.

Beyoncé had a title of her own this year — the highest-grossing music tour by a female artist. But Swift took that honor too after Queen Bey had for only a few weeks. Previously the honor had gone to Madonna who had held it for 14 years.

The tour record isn’t the only world record Swift holds.

She also has the following:

Most US No. 1 albums by a female artist - 12

Most US singles chart entries (female) - 212

Most Top 10 debuts on the US Hot 100 (female) - 31

Most simultaneous new entries on the Hot 100 (female) - 26

Most Cumulative weeks at No. 1 on US albums charts (solo female) - 63

