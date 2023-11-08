Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue board president

Synagogue: Samantha Woll was board president for the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in Detroit. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

DETROIT — A suspect is in custody in the stabbing death of a Detroit synagogue board president, authorities said Wednesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, Detroit police Chief James White said a suspect was apprehended in the death of Samantha Woll, 40, the Detroit Free Press reported. He did not provide any other details.

Woll was found outside her home in the Lafayette Park neighborhood of Detroit at about 6:30 a.m. EDT on Oct. 21, according to the newspaper. She had been stabbed several times, the newspaper reported. A trail of blood led investigators to Woll’s home; police believe she was killed at her residence.

Samantha Woll Case Update:



"As part of my continuing commitment to transparency in this matter, I am sharing with the community that a suspect has been taken into custody for the murder of Samantha Woll... — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) November 8, 2023

Investigators will be continuing their work with the Wayne County Prosecutors Office until the conclusion of this investigation."- Chief James E. White — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) November 8, 2023

Woll had returned from a wedding the night before, leaving just after midnight, the Free Press reported.

“While this is an encouraging development in our desire to bring closure for Ms. Woll’s family, it does not represent the conclusion of our work in this case,” White wrote. “The details of the investigation will remain confidential at this time to ensure the integrity of the important steps that remain.”

White has previously said there was no evidence linking Woll’s death to ongoing tensions in Israel, The Detroit News reported. The chief added there also was no sign of antisemitism in the death of Woll, who was affiliated with the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in Detroit.

Woll previously worked for U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., and on the re-election campaign of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, the Free Press reported.

Woll worked for Slotkin from 2019 to 2021 as a deputy district director, according to WXYZ-TV.

She headed the synagogue since 2022 and was involved in other local Jewish organizations, the Free Press reported.