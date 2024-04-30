Student protesters occupy building at Columbia University

Columbia University Issues Deadline For Gaza Encampment To Vacate Campus NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: A maintenance crew member confronts demonstrators attempting to barricade themselves inside Hamilton Hall at Columbia University on April 30, 2024 in New York City. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched as a 2 p.m. deadline to clear the encampment given to students by the university came and went. The students were given a suspension warning if they did not meet the deadline. Students at Columbia were the first from an elite college to erect an encampment, demanding that the school divest from Israel amid the Israel-Hamas war, in which more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images) (Alex Kent/Getty Images)

Student protesters at Columbia University took over a building near the campus’s South Lawn overnight, hours after the university announced it was suspending students who refused to leave a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus grounds, The Washington Post reported.

The protesters posted a statement on Instagram saying they have “taken matters into their own hands,” adding that the students plan to remain in Hamilton Hall until Columbia divests financially from Israel. A video shared by the group showed rows of students entering the building, carrying barricades., the Post reported.

Columbia University officials have limited campus access to students and essential employees, according to The Associated Press.

Video footage showed protesters on Columbia’s Manhattan campus locking arms in front of Hamilton Hall early Tuesday and carrying furniture and metal barricades to the building, the AP reported.

Posts on Instagram urged people to protect the encampment and join them at Hamilton Hall.

According to The New York Times, protesters said an “autonomous group” had taken over the building and renamed it “Hind Hall” in honor of Hind Rajab, a 6-year-old girl who was killed in Gaza this year.

