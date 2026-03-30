Student, 15, dead after shooting teacher at Texas high school The male student died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

A Texas high school was placed on lockdown after a 15-year-old student shot a teacher.

BULVERDE, Texas — A 15-year-old student is dead on Monday after authorities said he shot a teacher during morning classes at a Texas high school.

The shooting occurred at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde, WOAI reported.

According to a Facebook post by the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, a 15-year-old boy shot a female teacher at the high school.

She was taken to a hospital and her condition was unknown, the sheriff’s office said.

The alleged shooter died at the scene.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, the student died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Comal County spokesperson Cary Zayas said. Officials did not provide any additional details about what led up to the shooting.

No other injuries have been reported, KENS reported.

“We know this is incredibly difficult to hear,” the sheriff’s office said in its social media post. “What we can tell you is this situation is contained, and there is no ongoing threat to students.”

Bulverde is located about 29 miles north of downtown San Antonio.

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