‘Stop, stop, stop the rumors!’ Martin Lawrence addresses health fears after ‘Bad Boys’ premiere

"Bad Boys: Ride or Die" HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 30: (L-R) Martin Lawrence and Will Smith attend the Los Angeles premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Marin Lawrence did not look steady during the premiere of “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” last month, some media outlets claimed. Co-star Will Smith appeared to have helped the actor stand and, as Entertainment Tonight reported, Lawrence was “looking around in what appeared to be a confused manner.”

The clip in question came from the May 30 premiere in Los Angeles, US Weekly reported. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lawrence also was “noticeably less energetic than Smith.”





Lawrence, 59, addressed the situation during “Erbo in the Morning” on Monday, telling listeners, “I’m fine. I’m in God’s hands. I’m blessed. I’m glad to be waking up every day. I’m all good. No need for people to be concerned.”

He added later, “And I’m healthy as hell! Stop, stop, stop the rumors!”

Lawrence said that his confused look was because of how big the crowd was.

“I was like, ‘Oh, this is rock concert stuff.,’” he said. “I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, man.’”

Lawrence has had health issues in the past.

He was hospitalized in 1996 after he ran into Los Angeles traffic swearing and screaming. He was diagnosed with extreme exhaustion and dehydration, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Washington Post reported at the time that Lawrence was yelling “Fight the power” while having a loaded handgun in his pocket.

In 1999, he was in a three-day long coma while hospitalized after he collapsed from severe heat exhaustion from exercising, the entertainment outlet reported.

Smith also addressed his comeback after the Oscars slap.

He said that the new installment of the “Bad Boys” franchise was “just the way things worked out, the way that, you know, life leads, you know God leads” and that it wasn’t his planned comeback from the incident between him and Chris Rock two years ago. He added that “there are periods of disintegration and periods of reintegration and it is all in God’s timing.”

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” comes out June 7 and also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Joe Pantoliano and Rhea Seehorn, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Hollywood Walk Of Fame HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: Martin Lawrence (C) attends his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on April 20, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 35 Through the years Photo of Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images (Michael Ochs Archives)

©2024 Cox Media Group