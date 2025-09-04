Still no winner: Powerball jackpot grows to $1.70B

Powerball tickets and cash
Powerball jackpot FILE PHOTO: The jackpot continues to grow. (MARGARET JOHNSON/MargJohnsonVA - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Billion-dollar dreams are still alive.

Read more trending news

For the 41st time, there has been no winner of the Powerball jackpot, so it has grown yet again to an estimated $1.70 billion. The cash option is nothing to sneeze at either. It’s at $770.3 million after no one matched all five regular numbers or the Powerball.

It is the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

There were four winning $2 million tickets in Michigan, Oregon, Texas and Wyoming, where they matched five numbers and opted for the Power Play.

While 11 lucky tickets cashed in for $1 million by matching five numbers in California (2), Colorado, Florida, Georgia (2), Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The numbers drawn on Wednesday night were 3-16-29-61-69 with the Powerball 22. The Power Play was 2x.

More than 6.3 million tickets won some money in the drawing.

The next drawing is Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Latest trending news:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!