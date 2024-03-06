‘Still Kids’: New Kids on the Block to release first album in 11 years

"Still Kids" FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, and Danny Wood of New Kids on the Block perform onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The band is releasing its first new album in more than a decade. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC)

The members of New Kids on the Block may be on the other side of 50 and looking more like dads, but they’re telling their fans they’re “Still Kids.”

The ‘90s boy band announced that they are releasing their first album in 11 years.

Billboard reported that the first single, “Kids” was already previewed, and is available on Apple Music. It will be joined by 13 other tracks when the album is released on May 17. It can be preordered now.

The “Kids” video is available on YouTube and will be performed when they take over “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Friday, Us Weekly reported.

“Still Kids” follows NKOTB’s 2013 studio album “10″ and will be “full of pop anthems, dance tracks, love songs and grooves that will become fast favorites for the Blockheads.”

Despite the name, Donnie Wahlberg said that it is, “It’s the most mature album we’ve ever made,” adding, “Yet it’s the most fun and most comfortable album we’ve ever made… This album, more than any other, is bringing the New Kids and the fans full circle. It’s about hope and possibilities and being ourselves.”

“Donnie and I pretty much co-wrote the whole album,” Joey McIntyre told Us Weekly.

He said the song is a good overview of the band’s nearly 40-year-career, calling it a new anthem for the group.

“It kind of says it all,” he said. “We’ve been lucky, the five of us, to never grow up in some ways. And a lot of people look to us to go back to that happy place, and we give permission to them to just have fun. We’re that getaway and we’re going to beat that drum forever and ever. And I think this song [”Kids”] is a new anthem for us.”

The album and subsequent tour feature DJ Jazzy Jeff and Taylor Dane. They will also be joined by Paula Abdul on the road.

Here’s the track list for “Still Kids”:

“Magic” “Summer Love” “Long Time Coming” “Kids” “A Love Like This” “Dance With You” “Come Back” “In the Night” “Runaway” “Pop” “Get Down” (feat. DJ Jazzy Jeff) “Old School Love” (feat. Taylor Dayne) “Better Days” “Stay”

The band will also be on tour this summer starting in June:

June 14 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Blossom Music Center

June 15 — Tinley Park, Illinois, Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

June 18 — Clarkston, Michigan, Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 19 — Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 21 — Cincinnati, Ohio, Riverbend Music Center

June 22 — Maryland Heights, Missouri, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 23 — Prior Lake, Minnesota, Mystic Lake Amphitheatre

June 25 — Bonner Springs, Kansas, Azura Amphitheater

June 26 — Rogers, Arkansas, Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

June 28 — Denver, Ball Arena

June 29 — Salt Lake City, USANA Amphitheatre

July 2 — Wheatland, California, Toyota Amphitheatre

July 3 — Mountain View, California, Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 5 — Irvine, California, FivePoint Amphitheatre

July 7 — Chula Vista, California, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 9 — Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 10 — Albuquerque, New Mexico, Isleta Amphitheater

July 12 — Del Valle, Texas, Germania Insurance Amphitheater

July 13 — The Woodlands, Texas, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 14 — Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion

July 16 — Franklin, Tennesee, FirstBank Amphitheatre

July 19 — Tampa, Florida, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 20 — West Palm Beach, Florida, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 21 — Jacksonville, Florida, Daily’s Place

July 25 — Charleston, South Carolina, CreditOne Stadium

July 26 — Alpharetta, Georgia Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 27 — Charlotte, North Carolina, PNC Music Pavilion

July 28 — Raleigh, North Carolina, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 1 — Virginia Beach, Virginia, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 2 — Bridgeport, Connecticut, Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

August 3 — Hershey, Pennsylvania, Hersheypark Stadium

August 4 — Wantagh, New York, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 8 — Holmdel, New Jersey, PNC Bank Art Center

August 9 — Gilford, New Hampshire, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 10 — Mansfield, Massachusetts, Xfinity Center

August 11 — Saratoga Springs, New York, Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 15 — Philadelphia, Mann Center for the Performing Arts

August 16 — Columbia, Maryland, Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 17 — Toronto, Ontario, Budweiser Stage

August 22 — Darien Center, New York, Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 23 — Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena

August 24 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin, American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 25 — Noblesville, Indiana, Ruoff Music Center

