Steve Scalise says he has been diagnosed with ‘very treatable’ form of blood cancer

Steve Scalise announces cancer diagnosis FILE PHOTO: WASHINGTON, DC: U.S. House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks to reporters at a press conference following a House Republican Conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol Building on July 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. ( Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images /Getty Images)

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise announced Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with “a very treatable blood cancer,” and has started treatment.

“After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some blood work done. The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer,” Scalise said in a statement.

“I have now begun treatment, which will continue for the next several months. I expect to work through this period and intend to return to Washington, continuing my work as Majority Leader and serving the people of Louisiana’s First Congressional District.

Support from fellow lawmakers was posted on social media after Scalise’s announcement.

In a tweeted statement, House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik said there is “no stronger fighter.”

“There is no stronger fighter than @SteveScalise. Steve is as tough and kind as they come, and he has beaten so many unbeatable odds. The Legend from Louisiana is beloved by his colleagues and America and we know he will fight this next battle with that same resolve,” Stefanik posted.

“We are proud to stand by to support Steve and his family as they embrace strength and faith in this next challenge,” she added.

Cancer doesn't stand a chance if a bullet couldn't stop Steve Scalise. His life is a living testimony of God's favor, and Erika and I pray for more of God's mercy during this battle.



Steve, get well soon! https://t.co/9UBi1viozS — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) August 29, 2023

On June 14, 2017, Scalise was shot and nearly died during a practice for the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

Scalise’s diagnosis comes months after Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, Maryland, announced he had lymphoma. Raskin recently announced his cancer is in remission after he completed chemotherapy.