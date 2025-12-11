Steelers LB T.J. Watt hospitalized, will have lung evaluated

The Steelers' star linebacker's status for Monday night's game against Miami is uncertain.

PITTSBURGH — T.J. Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker, was hospitalized for further evaluation of his lung after experiencing “discomfort” during Wednesday’s practice, the team said.

Watt, 31, did not practice on Thursday. His status for the Steelers’ home game against the Miami Dolphins is “in question,” team spokesperson Burt Lauten said in a statement.

Watt had six tackles, including one tackle for loss, during the Steelers’ 27-22 victory at Baltimore on Sunday. That snapped a two-game losing streak for Pittsburgh (7-6), which took over sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

Watt, who was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, signed a three-year, $123 million extension in July. So far this season, Watt has recorded seven sacks, forced three fumbles and intercepted a pass.

Miami, the Steelers’ opponent on Monday, is 6-7 but has won its last four games.

© 2025 Cox Media Group