State trooper dies after breaking leg in FAMU-FAU football game hit

FHP Senior Trooper Craig Gains
FHP Senior Trooper Craig Gains FILE PHOTO: FHP Senior Trooper Craig Gains died after breaking his leg in a hit earlier this month while working as lead security for Coach James Colzie III of Florida A&M University. (Florida Highway Patrol/Facebook)
A Florida State Trooper has died after he broke his leg during a Florida A&M University football game.

Senior Trooper Craig Gaines was working as lead security for FAMU Head Coach James Colzie III when he was accidentally hit by players as he stood on the sidelines during the Sept. 6 game against Florida Atlantic University, WJAX reported.

Despite the hit, he stayed in his post, but eventually had pain, and it was discovered that he had a fractured leg, the Fraternal Order of Police said.

Almost two weeks later, he was home and was feeling ill, so he called Florida Highway Patrol dispatch for help.

The FOP said he passed away despite first responders’ rapid response and life-saving efforts, WJAX reported.

The organization said Gaines’ death was “related to medical complications stemming from his leg injury on September 6.”

The FOP did not say specifically what the complications were.

He left behind his wife and three children, WJAX reported.

