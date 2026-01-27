Standoff ends when fugitive falls from attic into motel room, police say

HOOVER, Ala. — An Alabama man accused of rape was apprehended on Monday after a standoff at an extended stay motel, authorities said.

Police in Hoover and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force captured Thomas Raburn Farris, 44, of Leeds, AL.com reported. Farris was taken into custody at an InTown Suites motel.

According to police, Farris cut a hole in the ceiling of one of the hotel’s rooms and climbed into an attic. He was caught when he fell through the ceiling.

Farris was indicted in Tuscaloosa County in 2022 for rape in the case of a juvenile girl who was assaulted in a playhouse/shed two years earlier.

According to court records, the victim became pregnant and delivered Farris’ child in 2021.

Farris was later released from the Tuscaloosa County Jail after posting $35,000 bail, but on Jan. 14, prosecutors filed a motion to revoke that bond.

Farris was prohibited from possessing a gun, according to the conditions of his release.

However, court records stated that Farris got a job for a security company that guarded a Birmingham church and carried a firearm as part of his duties.

A judge issued a warrant for Farris’ arrest, and police began a search that ended in the Hoover hotel, AL.com reported.

U.S. Marshals tracked Farris to the extended stay motel and a standoff ensued, the website reported.

