Spotify releases most most-streamed songs of summer

iPhone smart phone screen showing Spotify logo
Songs of Summer FILE PHOTO: What songs were most streamed and made the list for the Songs of Summer? (YALCIN SONAT/yalcinsonat - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Summer is all but over, so Spotify has released its list of the most-streamed songs from Summer 2025.

Read more trending news

The list was made up from streaming data, cultural impact and editorial insight that “collectively defined the season across the Northern Hemisphere,” Axios reported.

Here’s the top five:

  • “Ordinary” by Alex Warren, which was a love ballad to his wife. It was the top-streamed song on the platform.
  • “back to friends” by sombr helped take the indie rock band’s fan base from 8 million monthly listeners to more than 53 million.
  • “Love Me Not” by Ravyn Lenae is said to feel like “a hazy summer evening,” according to Axios.
  • “Manchild” by Sabrina Carpenter was No. 1 on the U.S. Daily Top Songs for 25 consecutive days.
  • “Shake It To The Max (FLY)- Remix” by MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea was in the platform’s Top 50 Chart in more than 45 countries.
Spotify adds Messages feature

Spotify said that this year’s summer songs were the “least danceable and lowest-energy summer for music in the past decade” based on “tempos, rhythm stability, beat strength, and overall regularity of the season’s top tracks," Variety reported.

The publication noted that all of the songs that made the top five were on the streaming platform’s predictions released in May, except for one — “Manchild, which was released in June.

Click here to listen to the entire curated “Songs of Summer” playlist.

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!