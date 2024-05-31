South Carolina woman dies when sandwich wrapped in foil catches fire in microwave

Microwave oven caught fire as result of improper operation. Microwave oven burned as result of improper operation caused fatal domestic fire in home. (Grigorev_Vladimir/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina woman is dead after a sandwich wrapped in aluminum foil caught fire in her microwave and spread quickly.

Tommie Ruth Jackson, 67, was inside her home on May 23 at about 8:30 p.m. when the microwave burst into flames, according to a report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) according to WACH. Jackson shared the home with her sister, officials said.

When deputies arrived heavy smoke billowed from the home and they could hear someone screaming for help. The smoke was too thick for the deputies to enter the house, SCSO’s report said.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Sumter Fire Department determined the fire was caused by placing aluminum foil in the microwave, and poor living conditions caused the fire to spread quickly and hindered firefighters’ efforts to put out the fire.

Authorities said the fire was accidental. Officials are awaiting an autopsy report to determine the cause of death, the TV station reported.





