Sonic to celebrate upcoming eclipse with Blackout Slush Float

Blackout slush float Sonic is offering a Blackout Slush Float to mark the upcoming eclipse. (Inspire Brands)

Sonic is helping celebrate next month’s eclipse with a limited-time drink.

The drive-in fast food restaurant has developed the Blackout Slush Float to coincide with the North American Total Solar Eclipse on April 8.

The drink will be available starting March 25 through May 5, or while supplies last.

It has “a sweet, cotton candy and dragon fruit” flavor in a black slush form, topped with vanilla soft serve and blue and purple sprinkles.

Each float purchase comes with eclipse viewing glasses and the company is inviting customers back on April 8 to watch the show.

Company officials suggest asking a Sonic employee for the safest area to watch the eclipse.

To find a Sonic location near you, visit the restaurant’s website. You can also check out the best eclipse viewing areas on NASA’s website.

