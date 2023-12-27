Some retailers are charging for holiday returns Some stores have changed their holiday return policies mostly regarding online purchases. (Anna Gorbacheva/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Retailers like Amazon and Macy’s have added fees or shortened the online purchase return window this holiday season, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Edgar Dworsky, who runs the consumer-advocate website ConsumerWorld.org, according to the newspaper, said that if the retailer charges online, try to return in-store instead because that is still free.

Abercrombie, J. Crew, H&M and other companies have added shipping fees for main-in returns as well, according to CNN.

Accoridng to Happy Returns per CNN, about 81% of retailers are charging a fee now for some return methods.

“The general trend has been to make it easier to return. For example, Walmart and Amazon have struck deals, especially Amazon struck deals with Kohl’s and places like that so that you can go and return it easier,” George John, a marketing professor at the University of Minnesota, said, according to WCCO. “So you see both trends and making it easy to return, and at the same time trying to control the costs of managing the returns.”

The reason? It can hurt the companies’ profit, CNN reported.

In some cases, some retailers let customers keep their returns rather than send them back because it is too costly for the retailer to be able to cover the shipping costs, according to CNN.

Abercrombie & Fitch

$7 is deducted from mail-in refunds, USA Today reported.

Amazon

Amazon is charging customers $1 if they make returns to UPS if a Kohl’s, Whole Foods or Amazon Fresh store is closer to their delivery address, according to WCCO.

American Eagle

$5 will be deducted from mail-in returns for returns that do not qualify for free returns, USA Today reported.

Best Buy

You can return to Best Buy by Jan. 13 for all purchases made between Oct. 27 and Dec. 30. According to the Wall Street Journal, online returns are free however, you may find some restocking fees if items are opened.

Costco

Most items do not have a return deadline but items like electronics and major appliances do have a 90-day window. The Wall Street Journal said that online returns are free.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s says that it does not pay for return shipping costs, according to USA Today. Larger items that are brought by freight have a 15% restocking fee. Try to make in-store returns.

Macy’s

For online orders, Macy’s is charging a $9.99 for shoppers who are not part of their Star Rewards program, the Wall Street Journal. Their Star Rewards program is free to join.

Marshalls and T.J. Maxx

Both Marshalls and T.J. Maxx are charging between $1 to $11.99 for mail returns. Shoppers can still return items at stores for free, the newspaper reported.

Target

In-store and online returns are free with a 90-day return policy for most items, the Wall Street Journal reported. Electronics have an extended return window. If they were bought between Oct. 1 and Dec. 24, the deadline to return them is Jan. 24 rather than the normal 30 days.

Walmart

Online returns at Walmart are free. According to the newspaper, most items that were purchased between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 have to be returned either by mail or in-store by Jan. 31.