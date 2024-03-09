Some Chiefs fans may require amputations after freezing temperatures at NFL playoff game

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 13: A detail view of NFL Wild Card Playoff signage on the field before the AFC Wild Card Playoffs between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Frigid field: The wild card game between the Chiefs and Dolphins on Jan. 13 was the fourth-coldest in NFL history. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some fans who attended the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game in January against the Miami Dolphins suffered frostbite from the -4 degree Fahrenheit temperature that day in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Chiefs and Dolphins game was one of the fourth-coldest football games in the history of the NFL, USA Today reported. It was so cold that day that the mustache of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had icicles on it. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ helmet also shattered.

The Chiefs beat the Dolphins in the wild card game 26-7, NBC News reported.

The game started at -4 degrees Fahrenheit with a -27 wind chill at kickoff, according to WDAF.

A spokesperson from the Kansas City Fire Department said that many fans at the game suffered frostbite and hypothermia-related injuries, USA Today reported. 12 of those people had to have amputation procedures, according to The Associated Press. Most of the amputations were for fingers and toes.

The Research Medical Center said that it expected more surgeries over the next few weeks, the AP reported. The University of Kansas Hospital did not have to do any amputation surgeries but did treat some fans for frostbite.

