SNAP benefits change effective Oct. 1

The amount of benefits is increasing for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.

Some recipients of the food assistance program may see their benefits increase slightly while others will see a slight decrease, according to information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The maximum of SNAP benefits for the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C. are:

Household size 1 – $292 (2023-2024 amount: $291)

Household size 2 – $536 (2023-2024 amount: $535)

Household size 3 – $768 (2023-2024 amount: $766)

Household size 4 – $975 (2023-2024 amount: $973)

Household size 5 – $1,158 (2023-2024 amount: $1,155)

Household size 6 – $1,390 (2023-2024 amount: $1,386)

Household size 7 – $1,536 (2023-2024 amount: $1,532)

Household size 8 – $1,756 (2023-2024 amount: $1,751)

In households with more than eight people, add another $220 per person, last year it was $219.

For people living in Hawaii, Alaska, the Virgin Islands and Guam will see higher maximums because food prices in those areas are typically more expensive, Nextar reported.

Not everyone will get the maximum benefit. How much each household gets depends on income and assets, but the threshold to qualify is lower this year, the news outlet reported.

For people who are considered able-bodied adults without dependents from age 52 to 54, they will have to prove they are working, training or in school as part of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities said. The group is “a nonpartisan research and policy institute” that was created to “analyze federal budget priorities.”

Younger recipients already have to work at least 80 hours a month, are going to school or are in training, to get SNAP benefits for longer than three months, Nextar reported.

There are people who are exempt including the homeless, veterans or young adults 18 to 24 who have aged out of foster care. People who cannot work because of physical or mental limitations, are pregnant or have a child 18 or younger in the household are also exempt from the work requirements.

To find out if you are eligible for SNAP benefits, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said you should check with your state’s agency that determines eligibility.





