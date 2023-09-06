Slash’s ‘Hunter Burst’ Les Paul guitar up for auction

Guitar auction FILE PHOTO: "The Hunter Burst" guitar played by Slash in the early days of Guns N' Roses" is up for auction. (Aaron Rapoport/Corbis via Getty Images)

Fans of Guns N’ Roses can now own a piece of the band’s musical history if they have enough money.

The Les Paul guitar that Slash used on “Appetite for Destruction” is going on the auction block, NME reported.

Slash had purchased the guitar on September 25, 1985, Guitar World reported.

He also used the instrument, dubbed “The Hunter Burst,” on stage from 1985 to 1986 before it was sold in July 1986.

It had been on display at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The guitar comes with documents of provenance and certificates of authenticity.

The minimum bid for “The Hunter Burst” is $500,000, but it is expected to bring in between $1 million and $2 million, according to Guitar World.

The guitar is being auctioned by Gotta Have Rock and Roll and closes on Sept. 22.

