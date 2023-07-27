Sinéad O’Connor death: Police release statement

Sinead OConnor LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 9: Sinéad O'Connor at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Lindsey Best for the Washington Post) (Lindsey Best/The Washington Post via Getty Im)

The Metropolitan Police Service in London has released a statement concerning the death of singer Sinéad O’Connor.

>> Read more trending news

The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer was found “unresponsive” and was “pronounced dead at the scene” at 11:18 BST (British Summer Time), BBC News reported.

Police said that “A file will be prepared for the coroner,” but that her death at the age of 56 is not being considered suspicious.

She was found dead in London, The Irish Times reported.

No cause of death has been announced.

O’Connor’s family said of her death yesterday, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Earlier this month, O’Connor had started a new Twitter account under the name Sinead Marie-Bernarde Aoibheann O’Connor, frequently sharing heartbreaking posts about the loss of her 17-year-old son Shane to suicide last year.

In one, she wrote, “Been living as undead night creature since. . He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#lostmy17yrOldSonToSuicidein2022.

Been living as undead night creature since. . He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him pic.twitter.com/aC8BOmLQ9N — Sinead Marie-Bernarde Aoibheann O’Connor (@786OmShahid) July 17, 2023





On the same day, she posted a Tibetan compassion mantra “for all mothers of Suicided children.”

After her son’s death, she was admitted to a hospital after posting on Twitter saying in part “Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone.”

Over several decades, O’Connor released 10 studio albums with her latest “I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss” released in 2014, but she may best be known for the Prince-penned song “Nothing Compares 2 U,” according to Reuters.

She also performed the theme song for season seven, the current season, of the Starz show “Outlander.”

Often outspoken, she may be best known for ripping a photo of Pope John Paul II during an appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in 1992.

O’Connor leaves behind three children, The Guardian reported.