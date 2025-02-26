Sha’Vi Lewis, ‘Project Runway’ contestant, dead at 39

The death of the former "Project Runway" contestant was announced on Feb. 24. He was 39.

Sha’Vi Lewis, a fashion designer who competed during Season 18 of the television series “Project Runway,” died on Feb. 24, his family announced. He was 39.

The death of Lewis. who was born Franklin Lewis Frierson Jr., was confirmed in a Facebook post, by his aunt, Deidra DivaDoll Elkerson, People reported. No cause of death was given.

“I know he is in a much better place,” Elkerson wrote on Feb. 25. “I can just imagine the welcome he received when he got to those pearly gates, with so many loved ones who had gone before. Oh what a time what a time he is having with his grandmothers, grandfather, uncles, aunts, cousins (and) good friends.

“You left a hell of a mark on this earth!!! You will be always loved and never forgotten.”

Lewis designed for his self-titled clothing line and was a creative designer for Stephen F., an Italian men’s wear company, according to Bravo’s Project Runway website.

He became interested in designing when he was 7 years old while growing up in New Jersey and later attended Clark Atlanta University as he pursued a degree in fashion design, E! Online reported.

“We are in a state of disbelief as we come to the reality that our star has been (cast) into eternity,” his sister, Akira Frierson Wood, told TMZ. “As the days move forward we will continue to wrap our minds around a future without your presence.”

Lewis designed clothing for the second season of Pose and for celebrities like Cynthia Bailey, People reported.

He appeared on Project Runway on Bravo between December 2019 and March 2020, according to Deadline. He finished in 10th place after he was eliminated during the sixth episode of Season 18, the website reported.

Fellow contestant Brittany Allen paid tribute to Lewis in an Instagram post.

“I don’t have the words. My heart aches,” Allen wrote. “The world and this industry will be dim without your light in it. Your love, your laughter, and your continuous support no matter where we were in life was everything. Season 18 forever and ever. Rest in power @shavilewis. Love, your Brit Brat.”

